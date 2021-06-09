ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper says he is no longer considering building a domed stadium in downtown Charlotte.
Tepper had said in 2019 he hoped to build a retractable roof stadium in Charlotte within the next 10 years to attract other major sporting events. But he has backed off that idea after the coronavirus pandemic turned the sports world upside down, prompting teams to limit seating for fans last year.
Tepper said there is "no way" he would build a domed stadium in Charlotte in the post-COVID-19 era. He offered no update on a timetable for a new stadium, saying that will largely depend on outside funding.
MORE NEWS: Greenville Triumph to launch women's club next year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.