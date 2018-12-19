Charlotte, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Panthers are not going to be playing their starting quarterback Cam Newton this Sunday, ESPN reported.
Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Newton is still attending practices, but is not practicing, ESPN reported.
Cam Newton has a history with a problematic shoulder, which has been raising many questions that extend beyond Carolina's six-game losing streak, ESPN says.
