ATHENS, GA (FOX Carolina) "Animals are NOT mascots."
A recent tweet from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has drawn eyes nation-wide, focusing on live animals acting as mascots for sports teams.
The tweet focuses on the University of Georgia's bulldog mascot, Uga X. The bulldog, known as "Que," was caught on video sitting in his dog house during a rainy football game.
"HE LOOKS MISERABLE!" PETA's tweet began.
HE LOOKS MISERABLE!No dog deserves to be packed up, carted from state to state, and paraded in front of a stadium full of screaming fans.Animals are NOT mascots 👎 @UGAAthletics must retire Uga immediately! He should be at home with a loving family.pic.twitter.com/XBdIjRMLGW— PETA (@peta) November 25, 2019
The organization is calling for the university to retire the dog, who comes from a long line of beloved bulldog mascots.
Poor Uga; my dog HATES loud crowds. The University needs to evolve and use willing human mascots instead.
