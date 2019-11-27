Georgia Tech Georgia Football

Georgia mascot Uga X walks on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech vSaturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

ATHENS, GA (FOX Carolina) "Animals are NOT mascots." 

A recent tweet from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has drawn eyes nation-wide, focusing on live animals acting as mascots for sports teams. 

The tweet focuses on the University of Georgia's bulldog mascot, Uga X. The bulldog, known as "Que," was caught on video sitting in his dog house during a rainy football game. 

"HE LOOKS MISERABLE!" PETA's tweet began. 

The organization is calling for the university to retire the dog, who comes from a long line of beloved bulldog mascots.  

(1) comment

KimMarie108
KimMarie108

Poor Uga; my dog HATES loud crowds. The University needs to evolve and use willing human mascots instead.

