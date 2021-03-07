Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were pulled from the NBA All-Star Game Sunday due to the league's Covid-19 protocols.
"Prior to traveling to Atlanta, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons had contact with an individual who is confirmed today to have tested positive for the coronavirus," the NBA said in a statement hours before tipoff. The All-Star Game is taking place Sunday in Atlanta.
Other members of the 76ers staff in Atlanta won't be forced to miss the game because they weren't exposed to the person who tested positive, the league said.
The NBA hasn't named replacements for the two All-Stars. Embiid was on Kevin Durant's team and Simmons was on LeBron James' team.
Embiid committed to donating his All-Star Game earnings to help combat homelessness in Philadelphia. It's unclear if Sunday's announcement will affect his pledge.
