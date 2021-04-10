Just as things were heating up and the leaderboard was getting congested, play has been suspended during the third round of the Masters due to inclement weather.
Suggestions of storms and high winds were in the forecast at the beginning of Saturday's play, and those predictions came to fruition around 4 p.m. ET.
The wind had picked up just prior to the suspension, causing players to take more time over their shots while more debris scattered over the greens.
Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos
And with the temperature dropping and electricity in the air, the klaxon was sounded and the players and patrons were shipped off the course.
Shortly after the course was emptied, the rain started falling and the skies darkened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.