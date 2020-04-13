Powerlifter is first to squat 1,001 lbs 3 times, continues to inspire others through positive messages

Click here for updates on this story
Clackamas (KPTV) -- He’s a powerlifter with grand goals. Clackamas’ Chris Duffin has hundreds of thousands of online followers watching his daily videos and messages of inspiration and positivity. Both are what we all need more of now.
Duffin is a dude with a mighty heavy story.
“I grew up homeless in the woods, basically with no utilities. Killing animals, foraging for food,” he said.
He found strength in putting it down as a powerful motivational tool in a best-selling book last summer entitled “The Eagle and the Dragon”.
“Being surrounded by a lot of drug running, drug abuse, murderers, serial killers, human trafficking, all sorts of really crazy stuff,” Duffin said.
No doubt, “The Mad Scientist of Strength” went down a long and rocky road around many pockets of Oregon that led him to becoming a top ranked and world-renowned powerlifter for nearly two decades.
“Show people that they can accomplish a lot more than you think that you can if you have the discipline and set goals effectively and also show people that they are less fragile then they think they are,” Duffin said.
The owner and co-founder of Kabuki Strength in Clackamas, Duffin has pulled off some wild feats of strength to raise money for Special Olympics and Children’s Cancer societies.
“It is a bonus if I can get it recorded in a book somewhere. If not, no one can take away from me that I did it,” he said.
Last month’s epic achievement was the culmination of four years of build-up in becoming the first man to squat 1,001 pounds, three times.
“That was my goal all along, to be the only person in the world that has ever done a thousand pounds for both the deadlift and the squat, for repetitions. No one has ever done that,” Duffin said.
The grand goal was completed through commitment, persistence and victory. Now, the 43-year-old father of three is hanging up the competitive power lifts while continuing to inspire and reach thousands that follow his daily online posts.
“That is the bigger thing for me. To be able to impact people and hopefully in some way send some positive messages, some positive vibes. Give them something that they can put into use in their life,” Duffin said.
