(AP)- Kevin Kelley was counting on Ren Hefley's record-setting 10 touchdown passes in his debut game as the Presbyterian coach.
But the coach known for never punting believes the effects of their 84-43 victory over St. Andrews this weekend will serve his team down the road. Hefley threw an FCS-record 10 TDs.
He's a former Michigan walk-on who was tutored by Kelley as a middle-schooler in Arkansas.
Kelley coached Hefley's brother at Pulaski Academy. When the younger Hefley wanted to leave Michigan to play, he joined the newly hired Kelley with the Blue Hose.
MORE NEWS: Gov. Cooper signs Executive Order to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.