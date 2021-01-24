FILE - South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski (3) throws a pass against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in College Station, Texas. South Carolina and coach Will Muschamp haven't had a true quarterback competition since 2016 _ and he's taking much of the way through camp as Ryan Hilinski, Collin Hill and Luke Doty try to become the Gamecocks' passer. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)