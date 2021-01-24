EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern added another quarterback last week when Ryan Hilinski announced he was transferring from South Carolina.
Hilinski threw for 2,357 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions as a freshman at South Carolina in 2019. He lost a competition for the starting job last season and appeared in just two games.
Hilinski is involved with the "Hilinski's Hope Foundation," which aims to destigmatize mental illness among college athletes. The foundation was started by his parents Mark and Kym after his brother Tyler committed suicide in 2018.
Tyler Hilinski was a quarterback for Washington State.
More news: 33 missing children found in anti-human trafficking operation in Southern California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.