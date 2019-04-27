NASHVILLE, TN (FOX Carolina) - NFL teams have thus far snatched six Clemson Tigers during the 2019 Draft.
During the first round of the draft, the Raiders were granted the 4th pick, choosing Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell.
Ferrell had previously announced he would forego his final year of college eligibility and declare for the draft.
Ferrell joins three other Clemson players in making history for the Tigers in the draft. Banks McFadden (1939), Gaines Adams (2007), and Sammy Watkins (2014) were all fourth picks in the first round as well. All are the highest-positioned draft picks in program history.
Ferrell was only the first Tiger to get picked in the NFL draft. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was picked 13th overall by the Miami Dolphins.
Meanwhile, fellow defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was the pick for the New York Giants and the 17th overall pick. Like Ferrell, Lawrence also chose to forego his senior year.
The 2019 draft marked the first time in Clemson history that three Tigers were picked in the first round in a single draft, along with the first time in NFL Draft history that a single school produced three players as defensive linemen in a single draft.
Round two of the draft brought yet another Tiger into the fold as well. Defensive back Trayvon Mullen was the 40th overall pick in the 2019 draft and will go to the Raiders alongside Ferrell.
The Detroit Lions selected Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant in the fourth round of the draft on Saturday, April 27. He was the 117th overall pick.
The fifth round featured the Oakland Raider's pick of their third Clemson Tiger - Hunter Renfrow. A walk-on, the wide receiver quickly made a strong name for himself in the Tiger nation.
Renfrow will join Mullen and Ferrell in Oakland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.