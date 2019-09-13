(FOX Carolina) - Some high school football fans will have to see their teams under the stadium lights on Monday instead of Friday because of lightning.
As of writing, at least two match-ups have been moved to Monday, September 16, while some are being made up Saturday, September 14. Several games still remain under lightning delay, but at least one game is canceled.
Here are the games that have been postponed
- Crescent vs. Palmetto, kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on September 16
- Pendleton vs. Berea, kickoff at 7 p.m. on September 16
- Wren vs. Easley, kickoff at 11 a.m. on September 14
- Dutch Fork vs. Boiling Springs, kickoff at 11 a.m. on September 14
- Travelers Rest vs. Pickens, homecoming ceremony at 2:45 p.m., kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on September 14
- Christ Church vs. Carolina Academy, kickoff at 7 p.m. on September 14
- Belton-Honea Path vs. T.L. Hanna has been canceled with no make-up date
Stay tuned for more game updates from FOX Carolina.
