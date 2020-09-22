FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp yells to the officials during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, in College Station, Texas. New South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will work with a very familiar face this season, his longtime passer at Colorado State in Collin Hill. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Hill will start when his team opens up on Sept. 26 against No. 15 Tennessee. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)