SAN ANTONIO (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley got her 500th career victory when Aliyah Boston and the top-seeded Gamecocks beat Mercer 79-53 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Boston had 20 points and 18 rebounds for South Carolina, which grabbed the lead for good when it closed the first half with a 16-5 run.
Victaria Saxton also scored 20 points in the Hemisfair Region game at the Alamodome.
