COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin has received a two-year contract extension through 2025. Martin did not get a raise and the new deal states the school would not owe him any money if he's fired in his last two seasons. The contract was approved Friday by the school's board of trustees. Martin's contract had two years remaining and his future was a much debated topic among fans following the Gamecocks' 6-15 season. Martin will have the chance to turnaround a program that has not been to the NCAA Tournament since he led them to the Final Four in 2017.
