SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the blessing of the Spartanburg District One board of trustees, Harry Cabaniss has been named the new head coach of the Chapman High School football program.
Cabaniss will be leaving his post at Mauldin High School, where he lead the Mavericks. In 2019, the team went 6-6 overall. They made it to the state championships and won the first round against T.L. Hanna, but the journey was cut short with a loss to Clover.
He will now lead the current AAA state champion, moving from Class AAAAA. Instead of facing opponents like Dorman, Hillcrest, and Byrnes, Cabaniss will now lead the Chapman Panthers against the likes of Chesnee, Southside, Broome, and others.
