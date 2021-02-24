CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke candidly about the Tigers' loss to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl Wednesday, before the football team met for the first spring practice of 2021.
"We just did a really poor job in that game across the board," Swinney said. "(Ohio State) just lined up and outplayed us. They kicked our tails every which way.”
On Wednesday, Swinney said the main focus now is moving forward.
“Got to develop and set the foundation for this team this spring," the coach told reporters. "It doesn’t happen in August.. Got to develop the chemistry and leadership. Those are things you don’t carry over.”
Swinney also told reporters at DE Justin Foster and OL Blake Vinson are retiring. He said Spector, Henry, and Zanders will miss spring and that Ross will practice with no contact.
