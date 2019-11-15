COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner released a statement on Friday on Will Muschamp's status as head football coach.
Tanner said Muschamp will remain in his role going forward.
Below is the full statement:
"Today, I want to make it clear that Will Muschamp is our football coach and will be our coach going forward. President Caslen and I are fully supportive of his leadership and his development of student-athletes on and off the field. Coach Muschamp and our staff are dedicated to the success of Gamecock football. They have built a program where our team plays for each other and for our University, and they deserve our support. While we wish the outcome of some of our games would have been different, we are excited about the future of our program."
The Gamecocks are 4 - 6 so far this season.
MORE NEWS - Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers fined $250,000 each, 3 players suspended after brawl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.