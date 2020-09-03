ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl add head coach of the Clemson Tigers, Dabo Swinney, to the 2020 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list.
The foundation says the Dodd Trophy, college football's most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the field, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership, and integrity. This year that list includes 13 of the nation's top college coaches representing teams who are scheduled to play during the fall season.
The foundation says the watch list was created through a selection process taking into consideration each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2020 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR). Coaches in the first year with their current team are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy and only those coaches who have played during the fall season will be eligible for this year’s award.
The 2020 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List:
Coach
School
Conference
Mack Brown
North Carolina
ACC
Luke Fickell
Cincinnati
AAC
Tom Herman
Texas
Big 12
Josh Heupel
UCF
AAC
Brian Kelly
Notre Dame
ACC*
Gus Malzahn
Auburn
SEC
Bronco Mendenhall
Virginia
ACC
Dan Mullen
Florida
SEC
Ed Orgeron
LSU
SEC
Lincoln Riley
Oklahoma
Big 12
Nick Saban
Alabama
SEC
Kirby Smart
Georgia
SEC
Dabo Swinney
Clemson
ACC
“In a season that’s facing so many uncertainties during these unprecedented times, leadership becomes imperative,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO & President Gary Stokan. “All of these coaches have persevered through many challenges during their careers, but nothing like what they will face this year. We look forward to seeing how each of these coaches navigate these new challenges to continue to lead their teams, both on and off the field, throughout the course of this unique season.”
The foundation mentioned of the 13 coaches on the watch list, four are previous winners of The Dodd Trophy, including Brian Kelly (2018), Nick Saban (2014), Dabo Swinney (2011) and Mack Brown (2008). Additionally, two finalists from last year are on the 2020 watch list, including Ed Orgeron and Dabo Swinney.
A mid season watch list will be released later in the fall, says the foundation. A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the end of the 2020 season. The winner of the 2020 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
The foundation says during the course of the season, the Dodd Coach of the Week Award will also be presented weekly to the coach whose program embodies the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, while also having success on the playing field during the previous week.
For more information on the 2020 Dodd Trophy click here.
