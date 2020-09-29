TITANS-VIRUS

Jugadores de los Titans de Tennessee cuando se entona el himno nacional previo al partido de la NFL contra los Vikings de Minnesota, el domingo 27 de septiembre de 2020, en Minneapolis. (AP Foto/Jim Mone)

 Jim Mone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five other personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NFL says both the Titans and Vikings are suspending in-person activities following the test results.

The Titans played the Vikings in Minnesota last weekend. The league says both teams are working with infectious disease experts to trace contacts and perform more tests.

A person familiar with the situation says all eight test results are confirmed positives, making this the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Steelers on Sunday.

With the Titans unable to practice until Saturday at the earliest, when that game might be played is unknown.

