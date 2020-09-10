ACC Preview Football

Trevor Lawrence has lost only once since taking over as Clemson’s starting quarterback in 2018. But that one defeat was a big one, a lopsided 42-25 loss to LSU in last year’s College Football Playoff championship game.

While that certainly provides some measure of motivation this season entering Saturday night’s season opener at Wake Forest, Lawrence insists he isn’t going to allow himself to be consumed with the task of helping the Tigers reach the title game for the fifth time in six seasons.

He’s vowed that he’s going to enjoy the journey rather than focusing on the destination.

