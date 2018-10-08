Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he was upset when Kelly Bryant left, and that he was a great addition to the team, then added, but we've still got to look ahead.
Lawrence said it he was excited for the opportunity to start,"it's something I've been working towards," but said it was also tough because of the relationship he had with Bryant. "I miss him being a part of the team," Lawrence said.
When asked if the departure of Bryant has put more pressure on him, Lawrence told the assembled media that being the starter "doesn't change too much, maybe just preparation wise."
Lawrence added that the pressure to perform well is always there, but the success of the running game has helped take some of the pressure off.
Lawrence said that he hated to see Kelly Bryant go, "we have a great relationship."
Clemson is off this week, but return on October 20 when they host N.C. State at 3:30 p.m. in Death Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.