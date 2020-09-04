COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Will Muschamp says receivers Randrecous Davis and OrTre Smith have chosen to skip the season because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Muschamp says he understands their decisions and that both have been first-class individuals in the program.
Muschamp also said Friday that starting lineman Jordan Rhodes, who had opted out earlier this year, has changed his mind and is working to get in game shape for the season.
Rhodes is a 6-foot-4, 325 pound junior who started 10 games at left guard a season ago.
