ATHENS, GA (FOX Carolina) University of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm took to social media Wednesday to announce his plans to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft.
Fromm led the Bulldogs to three consecutive SEC East titles in his three seasons with the team. The 21-year-old was 35-6 as a starter, beginning as a true freshman in 2017 after. His 41 career starts ranked as the most among FBS quarterbacks to play in the 2019 season.
Go Dawgs and God Bless pic.twitter.com/hz0qxJLumE— JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 8, 2020
In his announcement, Fromm gave a lengthy, heartfelt thank you to the university, Head Coach Kirby Smart, his teammates and all who root for the Bulldogs.
"I have been blessed beyond measure for every day that God allowed me to be your quarterback, and I pray that His light can continue to shine through the University of Georgia," Fromm wrote. "I will forever be a Dawg at heart, and I love each of you in Christ."
The 2020 NFL Draft is slated to take place from April 23 through the 25.
