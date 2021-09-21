COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The University of South Carolina's athletic department revealed the Gamecock football team's schedule for the 2022 season.
According to the schedule, the Gamecocks will get to face SEC rival Georgia at home in Williams-Brice Stadium.
Here is the team's full schedule for 2022, according to the athletic department:
- September 3: Georgia State
- September 10 at Arkansas*
- September 17: Georgia
- September 24: UNC Charlotte
- October 1: South Carolina State
- October 8 at Kentucky
- October 15: Bye week
- October 22: Texas A&M
- October 29: Missouri
- November 5 at Vanderbilt
- November 12 at Florida
- November 19: Tennessee
- November 26 at Clemson
