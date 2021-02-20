SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Wofford's upcoming men's basketball game against Samford has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests from the Samford men's basketball team, according to a release from the Southern Conference.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Monday, according to the conference.
The Southern Conference says that Wofford's next game is scheduled for February 27 at home against Furman.
