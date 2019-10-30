(FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Football Coaches Association has announced the 2019 Palmetto Champions All Start team, which includes players and coaches from the Upstate in their selections for this season.
Players were categorized as Backs and Linemen along with Specialists. Eight Upstate players are under the former category, and three under the latter. Additionally, two coaches were selected for the team.
Here's a look at the players and coaches selected from the Upstate:
BACKS AND LINEMEN:
- Rahjai Harris - Byrnes High School (back)
- Duane Martin - Laurens High School (back)
- Joshua Byrd - Byrnes High School (lineman)
- Tyler Venables - Daniel High School (back)
- Will Boggs - York Comprehensive High School (lineman)
- Mikele Colasurdo - Chapman High School (back)
- Trai Jones - Abbeville High School (lineman)
- Dawson Glenn - Dixie High School (back)
SPECIALISTS:
- Henry Bishop - Spartanburg High School (kicker/placekicker)
- Wilson Garand - Wren High School (kicker/placekicker)
- Dylan Beauford - Abbeville High School (kicker/placekicker)
COACHES:
- Chris Liner - Laurens High School
- Ray Gould - Travelers Rest High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.