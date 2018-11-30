Columbia, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The final week of playoffs for the high school football championships are here and across the upper part of the state teams will be battling for the chance at the championship title.
Starting with the biggest, the 5A Upper State Championship will be a match up between Byrnes Rebels versus the TL Hanna Yellow Jackets.
D.W. Daniel Lions will face off against Greer Yellow Jackets for the 4A Upper State Championship.
The Chester Cyclones will play against Union County Yellow Jackets for the 3A Upper State Championship.
The Abbeville Panthers will play the Southside Christian Sabre's for the 2A Upper State Championship.
The Lamar Silver Foxes will face off against the Dixie Hornets for the 1A Upper State Championship.
Winning teams will advance to the 2018 Football State Finals which will be held in Columbia, SC, December 7 and 8.
