NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Junior Road Warriors have defended their state title, and will now represent the state of South Carolina at the national championships at the end of March.

The Road Warriors defeated the Columbia Fusion after much back-and-forth, with regulation ended in a 5-5 tie.

The game went into a 4-on-4 sudden death OT period, but neither the Road Warriors nor the Fusion could find the back of the net at first. However, the Road Warriors got a score in, and all five shots from the Fusion were successfully blocked, securing the win.

The Road Warriors will travel to Cleveland, Ohio from March 28 through April 1 to compete in the USA Hockey High School National Championship.

A hard-fought victory comes after a resounding win in Saturday's semifinal game.