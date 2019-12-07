COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate high school football teams are hauling home hardware with state championship wins Saturday.
The Chapman Panthers triumphed in their match against Dillon for the class 3A championship in Columbia. Chapman took it home with a 44-14 score, and finishing the season with a perfect 15-0 record.
In class 4A, Wren claimed victory over Myrtle Beach at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Golden Hurricanes won 35-23, finishing the season 13-1.
FOX Carolina congratulates Wren and Chapman for well-played seasons and for representing the Upstate well at state!
