COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) – University of South Carolina first-team All-SEC performer Deebo Samuel has announced via social media that he will forego playing in the 2018 Belk Bowl and begin focusing on the 2019 NFL Draft.
“I now have a chance to support my family and community in a way that could impact so many around me,” Samuel said in part on his Instagram account.
“As much as I would love to suit up one last time for the Gamecocks, having those extra weeks to better prepare for NFL will be crucial. As I look to the next chapter, I realize the next 6 months will determine my next four years and potentially even more. I will be at the bowl game to cheer on my brothers and to thank USC, the fans and my family for making my dreams come true!”
“I personally support his decision,” said head coach Will Muschamp. “Deebo has been a great student-athlete, both on and off the field, at the University of South Carolina and will graduate on December 17. We appreciate all of his contributions to the University and wish him the best of luck as he pursues his dream of playing in the NFL.”
Carolina seniors Deebo Samuel and Zack Bailey were named to the 2018 SEC postseason All-SEC squads as selected by a panel for the Associated Press, it was announced today.
Samuel, a 6-0, 210-pounder from Inman, S.C., was named to the first-team unit as an all-purpose performer and was a second-team selection at wide receiver.
Samuel led the Gamecocks with 62 receptions for 882 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. He rushed eight times for 26 yards and returned 23 kickoffs for 570 yards, a 24.8-yard average.
He also completed one pass attempt for a 13-yard touchdown. Samuel averaged 123.2 all-purpose yards per game and scored 13 touchdowns overall. He ranked tied for fifth in the SEC with 5.2 receptions, seventh with 73.5 receiving yards, fourth in kick return average and second in all-purpose yards per game.
Bailey a was a key figure in helping the Gamecock offense average 32.6 points and 440.2 yards of total offense per game, both high marks since 2013. The 6-6, 314-pounder from Summerville, S.C., started all 12 games during the season and 38 in his career, most on the squad.
Carolina had back-to-back games in which it logged 600 yards of offense for the first time in school history, and set a school record with five games of 500 yards of offense.
