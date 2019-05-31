SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - USC Upstate's head baseball coach is stepping down after 22 seasons of leading the Spartans.
Matt Fincher, originally from Athens, Ga., joined USC Upstate in 1998 after serving as assistant coach with the Cape Cod Baseball League's Chatham Anglers. During his time at Upstate, Fincher has lead the Spartans to more than 500 wins, making him the winningest coach in the program's history.
“USC Upstate has been a great experience for me,” Fincher said. “I have had a tremendous experience in Spartanburg and will obviously always have great memories. The privilege I have had to lead the players during the past 22 years has been a true blessing.”
USC Upstate players also have hauled home 28 all-conference and seven all-academic team honors during Fincher's tenure. Sixteen Spartans were selected in the Major League Baseball draft, including current Atlanta Braves pitcher Chad Sobotka.
“To have an opportunity to see the players develop and to form the friendships I have with so many of them is the highlight of my life,” Fincher said. “The relationships I’ve formed with the other coaches, trainers, support staff and faculty are special. I am most appreciative of the athletic directors and chancellors who have afforded me this opportunity. I know USC Upstate will continue to build momentum.”
Fincher was voted the A-Sun Coach of the year in 2012 following his best season at the Division I level, where the Spartans finished with a 33-20 overall record and 16-10 in the conference. That same season, Gaither Bumgardner earned A-Sun Player of the Year honors. Fincher has also coached four Freshman of the Year award winners, the most recent being Devon Ortiz in 2016.
“I am so thankful for the dedicated service Coach Fincher has provided to USC Upstate and our baseball program for the past 22 years,” said USC Upstate Athletic Director Daniel Feig. “Coach Fincher took over the program during a difficult time and provided needed stability for over two decades, while working tirelessly to enhance our program and serve what was previously USC-Spartanburg, now USC Upstate, with dignity and class. Coach Fincher helped usher in the Division 1 era at USC Upstate and he has laid a great foundation for us to build upon in the future. We wish him the best in the next chapter of his career.”
USC Upstate will immediately begin a nationwide search for its next head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.