INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — VCU has been pulled from the NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. The NCAA says the 10th-seeded Rams' first-round game Saturday against Oregon has been declared a no-contest.
The seventh-seeded Ducks will advance to the second round without playing. The announcement came a little more than three hours before the teams were set to play in the West Region.
The NCAA didn't offer specific details, citing privacy concerns, and said that the decision came after consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department.
