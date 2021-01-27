(AP) - Washington has promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach, making her the first Black female assistant position coach in the NFL.
King is just the second woman in league history to be an assistant position coach after Tampa Bay's assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.
King spent the 2020 season as a full-year coaching intern under Ron Rivera and worked with running backs coach Randy Jordan.
Washington's playoff game against the now-Super Bowl-bound Buccaneers was the first NFL playoff game to have a female coach on each sideline.
King interned for Rivera with the Carolina Panthers and has also been an assistant in college and the Alliance of American Football.
