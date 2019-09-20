(FOX Carolina) - It's week four of Friday Night Blitz and we'll have all the high school football action across the Upstate.
This week's Game of the Week is Dorman (3-0) at Hillcrest (3-0).
Both teams are undefeated so far this year. The Cavaliers are averaging almost 50 points a game while the Rams are averaging 28. Tonight only one team can walk away with the win. Who will it be?
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
We'll have crews at the following games tonight to get highlights:
- Travelers Rest @ Blue Ridge
- Eastside @ Broome
- Spartanburg @ Byrnes
- Woodruff @ Chapman
- Southside @ Christ Church
- Ridge View @ Daniel
- Westside @ Easley
- South Pointe @ Greenville
- Dorman @ Hillcrest *Game of the Week*
- TL Hanna @ JL Mann
- Gaffney @ Mauldin
- Walhalla @ Powdersville
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
- Pickens @ Berea
- Catawba Ridge @ Blacksburg
- Riverside @ Boiling Springs
- Great Falls @ Dixie
- Woodmont @ Greenwood
- Chesnee @ Landrum
- Carolina Academy @ Liberty
- Mid-Carolina @ Ninety Six
- BHP @ Pendleton
- Palmetto @ Seneca
- Greer @ Union County
- Laurens @ Wade Hampton
- Camden Military @ Ware Shoals
- St. Joseph's @ West-Oak
- Clinton @ Wren
- Strom Thurmond @ Emerald
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Carolina or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
