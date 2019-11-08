(FOX Carolina) - It's week eleven of Friday Night Blitz which means it's also week one of high school football playoffs!
This week's Game of the Week will be Mauldin (5-5) at TL Hanna (7-2).
The two teams kick off action tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Anderson. The Mavs will head into the home of the Yellow Jackets tonight where the winner will advance in the playoffs.
Lots of high school football playoff action tonight! We've broken down games by division this week. Games in bold we'll have highlights from and we'll of course have scores for all the following games:
Class 5A:
- Blythewood @ Laurens
- Nation Ford @ Byrnes
- Woodmont @ Sumter
- Gaffney @ Rock Hill
- Greenwood @ Dorman
- Westside @ Spring Valley
- Boiling Springs @ Clover
- Mauldin @ TL Hanna
Class 4A:
- Palmetto @ Greenville
- York @ BHP
- Greer @ South Pointe
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson @ Wren
- Lancaster @ Daniel
- Westwood @ Eastside
- Walhalla @ AC Flora
- Travelers Rest @ Ridge View
Class 3A:
- Southside @ Pendleton
- Indian Land @ Woodruff
- Liberty @ Chapman
- Fairfield-Central @ Union County
- Chesnee @ Seneca
- Clinton @ Camden
- Powdersville @ Broome
Class 2A:
- Ninety Six @ Southside Christian
- Blacksburg @ Saluda
- Lewisville @ Abbeville
- Christ Church @ Andrew Jackson
- Lee Central @ St. Joseph's
Class 1A:
- Dixie @ McBee
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler @ Ware Shoals
- Williston-Elko @ McCormick
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz on FOX Carolina at 10:30 p.m. or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
