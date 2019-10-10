(FOX Carolina) - It's week seven of Friday Night Blitz and we'll have all the high school football action across the Upstate.
This week's Game of the Week is Daniel (5-0) at Wren (5-1).
The pressure is on for the Daniel Lions to keep their unbeaten streak going Friday night as they head to Wren. The Hurricanes haven't lost a game so far this year at home and are averaging about 12 points more per game. Will the Lions be able to stop the Hurricanes tonight?
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
We'll have crews at the following games tonight to get highlights:
- Palmetto @ BHP
- Spartanburg @ Boiling Springs
- Chapman @ Carolina Academy
- Southside Christian @ Christ Church
- Gaffney @ Dorman
- Berea @ Eastside
- Travelers Rest @ Greer
- Blue Ridge @ Greenville
- Westside @ JL Mann
- Byrnes @ Mauldin
- Hillcrest @ Riverside
- Landrum @ St. Joseph's
- Easley @ TL Hanna
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
- Fox Creek @ Abbeville
- McBee @ Blacksburg
- Chesnee @ Broome
- Liberty @ Crescent
- Whitmire @ Dixie
- Wade Hampton @ Greenwood
- Clinton @ Mid-Carolina
- Emerald @ Newberry
- Walhalla @ Pickens
- Pendleton @ Powdersville
- Woodruff @ Union County
- Seneca @ West-Oak
- Laurens @ Woodmont
- Ninety Six @ Saluda
- Calhoun Falls @ McCormick
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Carolina or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
