(FOX Carolina) - It's week five of Friday Night Blitz and we'll have all the high school football action across the Upstate.
This week's Game of the Week is Byrnes (4-0) at Gaffney (3-1).
Byrnes comes into tonight's game undefeated so far this year. But Gaffney is so far undefeated at home. Some would say the Rebels have a slight advantage going into tonight game averaging 4 points more per game this season. Will the Indians' home field advantage be enough to balance the scales?
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
We'll have crews at the following games tonight to get highlights:
- Seneca @ BHP
- Wren @ Broome
- Hilton Head @ Christ Church
- Boiling Springs @ Dorman
- Chapman @ Eastside
- Byrnes @ Gaffney
- Greenwood @ Laurens
- Mauldin @ Riverside
- Saluda @ Southside Christian
- Berea @ Southside
- Hillcrest @ Spartanburg
- Woodmont @ Wade Hampton
- TL Hanna @ Westside
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
- Hartsville @ Abbeville
- Chesnee @ Blacksburg
- Brevard, NC @ Blue Ridge
- Trinity-Byrnes (Darlington, SC ) @ Calhoun Falls Charter
- Pendleton @ Clinton
- Ninety-six @ Dixie
- JL Mann @ Easley
- Crescent @ Fox Creek
- Powdersville @ Palmetto
- Carolina @ Walhalla
- Great Falls @ Ware Shoals
- Landrum @ West-Oak
- Emerald @ Lakeside (Evans, GA)
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Carolina or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
