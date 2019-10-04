(FOX Carolina) - It's week six of Friday Night Blitz and we'll have all the high school football action across the Upstate.
This week's Game of the Week is BHP (3-1) at Walhalla (5-0).
Tonight Belton-Honea Path has their work cut out for them as they head to Walhalla. The Razorbacks haven't lost a game so far this year and are averaging more points per game this season. Will the Bears be able to stop the Razorbacks tonight?
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
We'll have crews at the following games tonight to get highlights:
- Blue Ridge @ Berea
- Riverside @ Byrnes
- Travelers Rest @ Eastside
- Greenville @ Greer
- Gaffney @ Hillcrest
- Westside @ Laurens
- Boiling Springs @ Mauldin
- Liberty @ Seneca
- St. Joseph's @ Southside Christian
- Dorman @ Spartanburg
- Greenwood @ TL Hanna
- Newberry @ Woodruff
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
- Abbeville @ Batesburg-Leesville
- Christ Church @ Blacksburg
- Broome @ Chapman
- Union County @ Clinton
- Powdersville @ Crescent
- Palmetto @ Daniel
- McCormick @ Dixie
- Wade Hampton @ Easley
- Mid-Carolina @ Emerald
- Fox Creek @ Ninety Six
- West-Oak @ Pendleton
- Wren @ Pickens
- Chesnee @ Southside
- Ware Shoals @ Whitmire
- JL Mann @ Woodmont
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Carolina or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
