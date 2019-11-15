(FOX Carolina) - It's week Twelve of Friday Night Blitz which means it's also week two of high school football playoffs!
This week's Game of the Week will be Greer (4-7) at Wren (9-2).
The two teams kick off action tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Piedmont. The Yellow Jackets fly into the home of the Hurricanes tonight where the winner will advance in the Class 4A playoffs.
Playoff action continues across the Upstate tonight! Games in bold we'll have highlights from and we'll of course have scores for all the following games:
Class 5A:
- Byrnes @ Laurens
- Gaffney @ Sumter
- Spring Valley @ Dorman
- Mauldin @ Clover
Class 4A:
- BHP @ Greenville
- Westwood @ Daniel
Class 3A:
- Woodruff @ Pendleton
- Newberry @ Chapman
- Chesnee @ Union County
- Broome @ Camden
Class 2A:
- Batesburg-Leesville @ Southside Christian
- Andrew Jackson @ Abbeville
- St. Josephs’S @ Gray Collegiate
Class 1A:
- Ridge Spring-Monetta @ Whitmire
- Ware Shoals @ Lamar
- McCormick @ Wagener-Salley
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz on FOX Carolina at 10:30 p.m. or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.