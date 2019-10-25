(FOX Carolina) - It's week nine of Friday Night Blitz and we'll have all the high school football action across the Upstate.
This week's Game of the Week is TL Hanna (6-1) at Laurens (6-1).
The two teams kick off action tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Laurens. The Yellow Jackets will head into the home of the Raiders tonight unbeaten on the road, but Laurens hasn't lost a home game yet.
The Yellow Jackets are averaging 37 points a game while the Raiders are averaging 28. Tonight the Raiders will have to turn it up to stay unbeaten at home.
Who will walk away the winner? Tune in after game three of the the World Series for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
We'll have crews at the following games tonight to get highlights:
- Greenville @ Berea
- Hillcrest @ Byrnes
- Broome @ Carolina Academy
- Southside @ Chapman
- St. Joseph's @ Christ Church
- Pickens @ Daniel
- Boiling Springs @ Gaffney
- Eastside @ Greer
- Dorman @ Mauldin
- Walhalla @ Palmetto
- Sspartanburg @ Riverside
- Blue Ridge @ Travelers Rest
- Greenwood @ Westside
- Easley @ Woodmont
- BHP @ Wren
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
- Saluda @ Abbeville
- Landrum @ Blacksburg
- Seneca @ Crescent
- Clinton @ Emerald
- Wade Hampton @ JL Mann
- Woodruff @ MID-Carolina
- Liberty @ Pendleton
- West-Oak @ Powdersville
- Ninety Six @ Silver Bluff
- Southside Christian @ Georgia Force Christian
- Newberry @ Union County
- Calhoun Falls Charter @ Ware Shoals
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz after the World Series on FOX Carolina or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.