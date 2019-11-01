(FOX Carolina) - It's week ten of Friday Night Blitz and we'll have all the high school football action across the Upstate.
This week's Game of the Week is Eastside (8-1) at Greenville (7-2).
The two teams kick off action tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Greenville. The Eagles will head into the home of the Red Raiders tonight where the winner will become the 4A Region 2 Champion.
Other featured games tonight include:
- 4A Region 1 Championship - Daniel at BHP
- 3A Region 1 Championship - Pendleton at Seneca
- Greer at Blue Ridge with the winner making the playoffs
- Carolina at Southside with the winner making the playoffs
We'll have crews at all these games tonight along with the following games to get highlights:
- Byrnes @ Boiling Springs
- Riverside @ Dorman
- Mauldin @ Hillcrest
- Blacksburg @ St. Joseph's
- Woodmont @ TL Hanna
- Berea @ Travelers Rest
- Westside @ Wade Hampton
- Wren @ Walhalla
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
- Dixie @ Calhoun Falls Charter
- Chapman @ Chesnee
- Laurens @ Easley
- JL Mann @ Greenwood
- Southside Christian @ Landrum
- Powdersville @ Liberty
- Ware Shoals @ McCormick
- Abbeville @ Ninety Six
- Palmetto @ Pickens
- Gaffney @ Spartanburg
- Emerald @ Union County
- Crescent @ West-Oak
- Clinton @ Woodruff
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz on FOX Carolina at 10:30 p.m. or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
