(FOX Carolina) - It's week eight of Friday Night Blitz and we'll have all the high school football action across the Upstate.
This week's Game of the Week is Dorman (7-0) at Byrnes (7-0).
Tonight two unbeaten teams go head to head in Spartanburg County. The Dorman Cavaliers will head into the home of the Byrnes Rebels in Duncan and tonight, there can only be one winner.
The Cavs are averaging 45 points a game while the Rebels are averaging 44. Both teams are giving up less than 8 points a game on average this season. Tonight, something has to give.
Who will walk away the winner? Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
We'll have crews at the following games tonight to get highlights:
- Greer @ Berea
- Eastside @ Blue Ridge
- Southside @ Broome
- Newberry @ Clinton
- JL Mann @ Laurens
- Powdersville @ Seneca
- Blacksburg @ Southside Christian
- Mauldin @ Spartanburg
- Greenville @ Travelers Rest
- TL Hanna @ Wade Hampton
- Daniel @ Walhalla
- Woodmont @ Westside
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
- Pickens @ BHP
- Carolina Academy @ Chesnee
- Woodruff @ Emerald
- Riverside @ Gaffney
- Easley @ Greenwood
- Boiling Springs @ Hillcrest
- Christ Church @ Landrum
- West-Oak @ Liberty
- Union County @ MID-Carolina
- Batesburg-Leesville @ Ninety-Six
- Wren @ Palmetto
- Crescent @ Pendleton
- Abbeville @ Silver Bluff
- McCormick @ St. Joseph's
- Dixie @ Ware Shoals
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Carolina or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.