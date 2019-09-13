(FOX Carolina) - It's week three of Friday Night Blitz and we'll have all the high school football action across the Upstate. As always, you can tune into Friday Night Blitz on FOX Carolina at 10:30 p.m. and head over to FoxCarolina.com for all the highlights.
This week's Game of the Week is TL Hanna(2-0) at Belton-Honea Path(1-1). So far this year, the Yellow Jackets are undefeated at home, but how will they do in their first test on the road as they head into BHP? Tonight's game will also be a test for the Bulldogs. This is their first home game of the season and they are hoping to walk away with the win.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
We'll have crews at the following games tonight to get highlights:
- Southside Christian @ Abbeville
- Pendleton @ Berea
- Blue Ridge @ Chapman
- Carolina Academy @ Christ Church
- West-Oak @ Dixie
- Mallard Creek @ Gaffney
- Mauldin @ Greer
- JL Mann @ Greenville
- Laurens @ Hillcrest
- Liberty @ St. Joseph's
- Easley @ Wren
- Daniel @ Westside
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
- Ware Shoals @ Greenwood Christian
- Wade Hampton @ Swansea
- Southside @ Jefferson (GA)
- R-S Central (Rutherfordton, NC) @ Chesnee
- Powdersville @ Clinton
- Boiling Springs @ Dutch Fork
- Spartanburg Christian @ Landrum
- Crescent @ Palmetto
- Pickens @ Travelers Rest
- Broome @ Union County
- Seneca @ Woodruff
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
