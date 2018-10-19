(FOX Carolina)- It's week 9 of Friday Night Blitz and this week's Game of the Week will feature the undefeated Chapman Panthers (8-0) vs the Southside Tigers (6-2).
Southside is undefeated at home and is riding a four game winning streak, but will they be able to keep the momentum going in tonight's epic match-up?
Junior Braydon Bennett has been averaging a staggering 10.2 yards per carry on the ground for the Tigers this season and has totaled 1372 yards so far.
Chapman isn't showing any signs of slowing down. The Panthers look to keep their unbeaten streak alive as they head to Greenville.
The Panthers are also featuring a back who has had success on the ground. Junior Dante Smith is averaging 7.3 yards per carry and has 821 yards on the ground this season.
Shannon Sommerville will be live at the game bringing all the highlights to Friday Night Blitz hosted by Sports Director Aaron Cheslock.
Tune in tonight at 10:30!
