(FOX Carolina) - Grab your favorite snack and cheer for your team, we're officially in Week 9 of high school football!
This week, a handful of games were played on Thursday, October 24 due to rescheduling needs from earlier in the season. FOX Carolina's crews filmed some of those games, listed below:
- Daniel defeated Pickens, 45-0
- Greenville vs. Berea
- Broome vs. Carolina Academy
- Blue Ridge vs. Travelers Rest
- Belton-Honea Path vs. Wren
- Eastside vs. Greer
The gridiron grind continues on Friday with more games we'll be at, which includes our game of the week. Sports reporter Amanda Keane will bring you the action from the match-up between TL Hanna and Laurens on Friday Night Blitz, and Aaron Cheslock will show you the hottest highlights from these games:
- Hillcrest vs. Byrnes
- Southside vs. Chapman
- St. Joseph's vs. Christ Church
- Boiling Springs vs. Gaffney
- Dorman vs. Mauldin
- Walhalla vs. Palmetto
- Spartanburg vs. Riverside
- Greenwood vs. Westside
- Easley vs. Woodmont
Want to track our scores live? Check out the Friday Night Blitz section in our app and online for that.
Here's a list of the games we're tracking:
- Saluda vs. Abbeville
- Greenville vs. Berea
- Landrum vs. Blacksburg
- Hillcrest vs. Byrnes
- Broome vs. Carolina Academy
- Southside vs. Chapman
- St. Joseph's vs. Christ Church
- Seneca vs. Crescent
- Pickens vs. Daniel
- Clinton vs. Emerald
- Boiling Springs vs. Gaffney
- Eastside vs. Greer
- Wade Hampton vs. JL Mann
- TL Hanna vs. Laurens
- Dorman vs. Mauldin
- Woodruff vs. Mid-Carolina
- Walhalla vs. Palmetto
- Liberty vs. Pendleton
- West-Oak vs. Powdersville
- Spartanburg vs. Riverside
- Ninety Six vs. Silver Bluff
- Southside Christian vs. Georgia Force Christian
- Blue Ridge vs. Travelers Rest
- Newberry vs. Union County
- Calhoun Falls Charter vs. Ware Shoals
- Greenwood vs. Westside
- Easley vs. Woodmont
- Belton-Honea Path vs. Wren
