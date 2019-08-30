(FOX Carolina) – It's week one of Friday Night Blitz and we'll have all the high school football action across the Upstate. You can depend on Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 p.m. and on FoxCarolina.com to cover all the highlights.
Our Game of the week is Greenwood at Gaffney. Greenwood is already 1-0 after beating South Aiken last Friday. Can the keep the momentum rolling heading into Gaffney this week?
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:
- WESTSIDE @ BOILING SPRINGS
- TRAVELERS REST @ CAROLINA ACADEMY
- EASLEY @ DANIEL
- SOUTHSIDE @ JL MANN
- HILLCREST @ MAULDIN
- BHP @ POWDERSVILLE
- EASTSIDE @ RIVERSIDE
- CHAPMAN @ SENECA
- SPARTANBURG @ GREER
- EMERALD @ TL HANNA
- GREENVILLE @ WADE HAMPTON
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
- UNION COUNTY @ AC FLORA
- CRESCENT @ BLACKSBURG
- WOODRUFF @ BROOME
- WARE SHOALS @ CALHOUN FALLS CHARTER
- CHRIST CHURCH @ CHESNEE
- DIXIE @ LANDRUM
- CLINTON @ LAURENS
- BEREA @ LIBERTY
- BYRNES @ NORTHWESTERN
- WOODMONT @ PALMETTO
- PENDLETON @ PICKENS
- HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN @ SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN
- WEST-OAK @ WALHALLA
- DORMAN @ YORK
- ABBEVILLE @ NEWBERRY
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz or 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
