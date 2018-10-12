(FOX Carolina) - Week 8 of Friday Night Blitz kicks off tonight! This week FOX Carolina will be featuring the 5-2 Travelers Rest Devil Dogs heading into Sirrine Stadium to face the 4-3 Greenville Red Raiders as the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.
Although they've had mixed success on the road, the Devil Dogs haven't lost on the road so far this season.
Travelers Rest will head into this weeks game lead by two running backs with at least 50 carries. Both backs are averaging over 6 yards a carry. Senior Deonte Byrd, averaging 7 yards per carry, and Junior Wilson Hendricks who is averaging 6.1 yards per carry.
Not to be outdone, the Red Raiders have a running back of their own that isn't afraid to carry the load. Senior Collin Wakefield goes into this weeks game with 949 yards rushing averaging 6.9 yards a carry.
Tonight the defenses from both sides will be put to the test trying to contain these backs.
Tune in tonight at 10:30 p.m. Sports Director Aaron Cheslock and sports reporter Shannon Sommerville, who will be live at the game, will bring you all the hits and highlights from your favorite teams on the best high school football show in the Upstate, Friday Night Blitz.
