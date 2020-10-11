CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdowns passes and ran for another as No. 1 Clemson proved once again who's boss in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 42-17 beatdown of seventh-ranked Miami.
Travis Etienne ran for 149 yards and two scores, including a 72-yard burst down the left sidelines to help the Tigers open 4-0 for a sixth straight season. Lawrence finished 29-of-41 passing for 292 yards and a 12th straight game without an interception.
Clemson's defense held Miami to 210 yards, less than half of its 499 yard average coming in.
