SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wofford men's basketball head coach Jay McAuley said the first scheduled session of individual basketball camp in June has been canceled.
Below is a statement from McAuley:
"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our campers, we have decided to cancel the first session of our individual camp scheduled for June 17th-21st," McAuley said. "Full refunds will be issued to all campers who have signed up to attend the June session. We will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation and will provide updates soon. We want nothing more than to connect and share our love of Wofford Basketball with our community, and are working hard to find safe and fun ways to do just that. Stay Tuned."
Click here to read more about the basketball camps at Wofford.
