SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Terriers already punched their ticket to the NCAA basketball tournament with a Southern Conference win, but they were still waiting for a key detail: who would they face and when do they hit the court next?
The team got their answer Sunday.
#Wofford gets a 7-seed in Jacksonville and will face Seton Hall @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/YacYz7QKRH— Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) March 17, 2019
During a watch party at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium with fans looking on, the team learned they were seeded 7th and assigned to the Midwest Region. Their opponent? The Seton Hall Pirates, from South Orange, NJ.
The Terriers also learned they'll duel with the 10th-seeded Pirates in the first round on March 21, traveling to Jacksonville, Florida for the game.
Wofford went 29-4 overall and 18-0 for the Southern Conference regular season, sweeping the conference for the first time since Davidson in 2007-08. Wofford is also making their 5th tourney appearance; they balled under the big lights in 2010, 2011, 2014, and 2015.
Wofford's other potential rivals in the Midwest region include:
- North Carolina (first seed)
- Kentucky (second seed)
- Houston (third seed)
- Kansas (fourth seed)
- Auburn (fifth seed)
- Iowa State (sixth seed)
- Utah State (eighth seed)
- Washington (ninth seed)
- Ohio State (eleventh seed)
- New Mexico State (twelfth seed)
- Northeastern (thirteenth seed)
- Georgia State (fourteenth seed)
- Abilene Christian (fifteenth seed)
- Iona (sixteenth seed)
THE BRACKET!#SelectionSunday | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/JCpvetRGN1— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.