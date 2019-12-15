CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) -- Wofford traveled to Chapel Hill and shocked a ranked North Carolina team again.
The Terriers got 19 points from Trevor Stumpe and rode a 16-0 run in the second half to a 68-64 win over the 17th-ranked Tar Heels. Storm Murphy added 15 points and Messiah Jones had 13 points for the Terriers.
Wofford went on the road to beat North Carolina for the second time in three years. The Terriers were 12-point underdogs. They made four 3-pointers during their decisive spurt, a 6-minute stretch in which the Tar Heels missed 10 consecutive shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.